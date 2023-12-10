Annabel Croft speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Annabel Croft has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing’s latest episode.

It was tennis ace Annabel Croft and pro partner Johannes Radebe who left Strictly this weekend, just missing out on next weekend’s grand final.

She faced Bobby Brazier in the bottom two dance off and it was a split decision from the judges. Craig Revel Horwood saved Annabel but Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas backed Bobby.

Speaking after her exit, Annabel said: “It’s been the most life changing and extraordinary experience of my life. I have to congratulate Bobby and Dianne and all the contestants that took part in it.

“But obviously, it’s been an amazing, magical experience for me. Johannes, you have been absolutely extraordinary. You have given me a reason to get out of bed and come and dance with you, distract me and to heal me. I can’t thank you enough for that. You have been so patient, so caring and so loving. You are an unbelievably special human being. I simply adore you. Thank you so much.”

Johannes said: “I would like to say thank you. Thank you for making the decision to come here. Thank you to Strictly Come Dancing for sending her my way. My life is richer with you in it. I hope we dance long after this has ended. You know my heart and I just want to tell you thank you Annabel. Thank you Lily, thank you Amber, thank you Charlie.”

Annabel added: “It’s been the most incredible rollercoaster ride, I have had every single emotion you can imagine. I really want to thank Strictly for letting me take part in this competition.

“Thank you to the judges, for your amazing comments and guiding us all along. But I also see this as a one-thousand-piece jig saw puzzle and I wish that everyone in the public could see what goes on behind the scenes because it’s quite extraordinary the machinery that makes it work and makes the show what it is.

“The most wholesome family entertainment magical show with so much glitz and glamour and so much enjoyment for everybody. It has been amazing and I can’t thank everyone enough. Thank you so much Johannes, for the most special time I have had with you.”

Following their exit, just three celebs remain in the competition for the Strictly final.

Those competing to lift the glitterball and prize next week are actress Ellie Leach, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier and West End performer Layton Williams.

Strictly 2023 airs next Saturday night on BBC One.

You can watch the series online via BBC iPlayer.