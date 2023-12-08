Nigel Farage and Marvin Humes face tonight’s latest trial on I’m A Celebrity ahead of the next eviction of the series.

The latest live show from Australia airs tonight at 9PM on Friday, 8 December on ITV1 and ITVX with Ant & Dec.

In this evening’s episode, Marvin and Nigel are set to experience a challenging pre-Christmas ordeal as they tackle tonight’s festive-themed trial, Have Yourself a Grotty Little Christmas.

Covered in elements of a traditional festive feast, they must navigate their way through to locate the stars for their camp.

You can watch a first look below…

Also tonight, Ant & Dec will swing by camp to reveal the results of the sixth elimination of the series after it was Danielle who left I’m A Celebrity in last night’s show .

Last night’s episode saw Sam take on his first solo Trial with palpable excitement and nerves.

Titled “No Time To Cry part two, Cry Harder,” the Trial cast Sam as a secret agent on a mission to infiltrate an evil villain’s lair, adding a dash of adventure to the challenge.

Armed with a high-tech watch and tasked with collecting stars from protective cases, Sam embarked on his mission. Ant and Dec explained that each star represented a meal for the camp, urging him to collect as many as possible within the 10-minute limit. Sam, eager to embrace his role as “Agent Merf,” dived into the task with gusto.

The Trial was not without its hiccups; Sam forgot to collect the first star and accidentally broke a laser beam. He repeatedly reminded himself to stay focused, even as he faced various obstacles like electrocution and green ants, which he tried to ignore. A surprise element was added when he fell through a trapdoor into water, encountering a crocodile, and later snakes in the villain’s headquarters.

Despite the challenges, Sam successfully retrieved all six stars and made a dramatic army roll out of the lair, much to the amusement of Ant and Dec, who likened his performance to a Hollywood blockbuster. Overwhelmed with joy and comparing himself to Tom Cruise, Sam thanked the hosts and expressed his elation over the successful completion of the Trial.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.