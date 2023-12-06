I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back tonight with more jungle action and a third elimination.

Ant & Dec will front this evening’s new live show from Australia at 9PM on Tuesday, 5 December on ITV1 and ITVX.

Tonight’s Trial features a dynamic trio – Tony, Nick, and Marvin – as they brace themselves for the Critter Mixer challenge.

In this unique question and answer format, Tony will be put to the test with a series of questions, while his teammates, Marvin and Nick, are strapped into the mixer on a quest for stars. Will this team have the skills and determination to emerge victorious in today’s Trial?

You can watch a first look below…

Meanwhile Ant & Dec will drop by camp to announce the results of the third elimination of the series after Nella became the second celeb voted off I’m A Celebrity last night.

Last night’s show saw Fred and Marvin tackle the latest trial.

When it came time to decide who would participate in today’s Trial, requiring two campmates, the group discussed their options. Marvin was eager, stating, “I’m up for doing it, 100%. I want to get eight stars for everyone, so I’m ready to go,” and was unanimously chosen. Tony was open to participating, and Nick also volunteered, but it was Fred who assertively decided to join Marvin, dismissing Sam’s offer to join. Sam, in the Bush Telegraph, expressed his desire to contribute, saying, “I really, really want to help. I also don’t want to argue about it. I don’t have a backbone. I’m not going to sit there and say, ‘No I want to do it.’”

Fred’s determination to participate was evident. “I’m going with Marvin, I’ve already decided,” he stated, leading to a bit of friction in the camp. Nick and Danielle noted Fred’s forceful nature, with Nick saying, “I’ve got no problem with Fred going at all, but I don’t think he even took it to the vote, he was going no matter what.”

Upon arriving at the Trial clearing, hosts Ant and Dec outlined the challenge of ‘Fly On The Wall,’ which required Marvin and Fred to collect star pieces while dressed as flies. The task involved coordinating movements to collect stars from opposite sides of a wall and then meeting in the middle to complete the stars.

The trial proved to be slippery and challenging. Both Marvin and Fred fell multiple times while attempting to navigate the tricky course. Despite their best efforts, including Fred’s strategy to “kiss the wall,” they encountered difficulties, with Fred even losing a star piece in the water. In the end, they managed to secure 5 out of the possible 8 stars, concluding the trial with a splash as they jumped into the water.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.