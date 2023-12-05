I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back tonight with more jungle action and a third elimination.

Ant & Dec will front this evening’s new live show from Australia at 9PM on Tuesday, 5 December on ITV1 and ITVX.

In tonight’s most recent Bushtucker Trial, ‘Fly On The Wall,’ Marvin finally gets his chance to take on a challenge.

He puts himself forward alongside Fred and the pair encounter a particularly challenging scenario.

Every move they make is crucial as they strive to secure stars for the camp in this demanding and sticky situation.

You can watch a first look below…

Meanwhile Ant & Dec will drop by camp to announce the results of the third elimination of the series after Nella became the second celeb voted off I’m A Celebrity last night.

Last night’s show saw Fred take on the latest trial.

Sam read out the instructions, explaining that the group needed to decide who would participate. Fred immediately volunteered, emphasising that he hadn’t done a trial yet and wanted to contribute by bringing back stars. Despite Tony suggesting a more deliberative approach, Fred was adamant about participating, stating his eagerness to help the camp.

In the Bush Telegraph, Nick observed that Fred seemed determined to do the trial, believing it was his way of contributing to the group. Marvin, also in the Bush Telegraph, expressed his willingness to participate but acknowledged the importance of getting food for the camp.

When Fred arrived at the trial clearing, he told hosts Ant and Dec about his eagerness to participate, having not done a trial yet. The trial involved searching through five celebrity-themed dressing rooms for stars, each of which represented a meal for the camp.

Fred faced various challenges in rooms named after celebrities like ‘Dame Judi Stench’ and ‘Rat’ Damon, where he had to find stars amidst critters and mess. Despite missing some stars, Fred completed the trial with seven out of nine stars, expressing disappointment but satisfaction with his effort.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.