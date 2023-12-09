Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing start time, line up, dances and songs for semi-final

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 latest live show tonight and here’s when it’s on TV, plus all the dances and songs.

This evening Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly return to front the penultimate performance show live from London.

Tonight marks the Semi-Finals of the competition, with only four celebrities left to showcase their talents in the live show. Each contestant will perform two dance routines.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will closely scrutinize each performance to decide the outcomes on the judges’ scoreboard.

Last weekend saw NO ELIMINATION after Nigel Harman’s unplanned exit. The contestants still performed and their scores will carry forward to this weekend.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

The remaining four couples will return to the dancefloor in the semi final of the competition on Saturday, 9 December at 7:35PM.

Then on Sunday, 10 December at 7:20PM on BBC One one more celebrity will leave the competition in the latest results show. Plus, there will be a music performance from Take That.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances

Here’s week 12’s Strictly Come Dancing semi final song and dance list in full…

Annabel and Johannes

Salsa to You’ll Be Mine (Party Time) by Gloria Estefan – Stream/Download

Viennese Waltz to Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want by Slow Moving Millie – Stream/Download

Bobby and Dianne

Quickstep to Mack The Knife by Bobby Darin – Stream/Download

Paso Doble to Run Boy Run by Woodkid – Stream/Download



Ellie and Vito

Couple’s Choice to Dua Lipa Medley – Stream/Download

Cha Cha to Mambo Italiano by Bette Midler – Stream/Download

Layton and Nikita

Charleston to Fit As A Fiddle by Gene Kelly & Donald O’Connor – Stream/Download

Rumba to Lift Me Up by Rihanna – Stream/Download

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final?

The Strictly final then takes place next weekend on Saturday, 16 December.

The top three will fight it out for the glitterball trophy, performing a number of routines including the show dances.

While the judges will mark the routines it’ll be viewer votes alone who decide the Strictly winner.