Here are all the rankings and tonight’s scores from the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard of Week 12’s Semi Final.

There was no elimination last week after Nigel Harman’s unplanned exit. There’s no reprieve this week as one celebrity will be voted off in the latest results show.

Saturday saw all four of the remaining couples performing live once more with two routines each.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked each of the performances out of 40 as the competition got ever closer to the final.

After last week’s cancelled Strictly elimination, this week’s scores were added to last week’s marks to complete the latest leaderboard.

Come the end of the evening, Layton Williams was on top spot of the scores with a total of 116 for his dances from the past two weeks. The total included two perfect 40s with Craig branding Layton’s Charleston the best in Strictly history.

Meanwhile Annabel Croft was bottom with 98 points for her routines from the semi-final show and last week’s dance.

You can recap tonight’s Strictly scores below…

Strictly Come Dancing scoreboard and scores – Semi-Final (9 December)

Layton Williams – 116 points (40 + 36 + 40) Ellie Leach – 111 points (36 + 37 + 38) Bobby Brazier – 107 points (34 + 38 + 35) Annabel Croft – 98 points (33 + 32 + 33)

As ever, the judges’ marks are only one half of the story.

It’s now up to viewers to vote with the results from the public added to the judges’ scores to determine which two celebs will be on the dance off on Sunday night.

There it’ll be up to the judges to decide who leaves and who will go through to next weekend’s final.

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday, 10 December at 7:20PM on BBC One. Sunday’s show will also open with a fantastic group number from the Strictly professionals and an incredible music performance from Take That.

The three finalists who make it through will head into next weekend’s Strictly final where one will lift the glitterball and prize.