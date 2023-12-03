I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight on ITV1 with more jungle action and the first elimination.

Ant & Dec will host the latest live show from Australia at 9PM on Sunday, 3 December on ITV1 and ITVX.

In tonight’s episode, Nella faces the latest trial Fright at the Museum.

In complete darkness, she must navigate through the museum, seeking stars concealed within display cabinets. However, she’ll find more than just treasures on display in this eerie setting.

You can watch a first look below…

Meanwhile Ant & Dec will drop by camp to announce the results of the first elimination of the series. One of this year’s I’m A Celebrity contestants will be sent home.

Last night’s episode saw tensions in camp continue after the latest camp leader vote put Nella in charge.

Meanwhile, tin the latest Bushtucker Trial, Tony faced a daunting challenge titled Eaten Alive, involving a giant replica snake. Ant briefed him that he had to navigate through the snake’s digestive system, collecting stars hidden among the intestines, with each star representing a meal for the camp.

Tony was given 10 minutes to find 10 stars, but he was warned about potential surprises along the way and the option to quit at any time, which would forfeit any uncollected stars.

As he psyched himself up, Tony began his journey through the snake, first encountering rotten fruits and vegetables, which he found revolting. Despite the stench, he persisted but had to skip a star amidst the rotten food. Further along, Tony faced real snakes, expressing fear despite his bravado. He then encountered rats and spiders, jokingly speculating that his family might have voted for him to undertake this trial.

Tony impressively secured 9 out of the 10 available stars and emerged triumphant from the snake’s rear end. Celebrating his success, he humorously quoted from the movie “Gladiator,” asking if the audience was entertained. In summary, Tony simply described the entire trial experience as “Disgusting.”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.