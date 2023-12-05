This week's Strictly Come Dancing semi-final songs and dances REVEALED

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 dances and songs have been revealed for the Semi Finals.

In the upcoming episode, the few remaining celebrity contestants vie for a spot in the grand finale, with each performing two new routines on Sunday night.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly return to guide viewers through this intense week, where the stakes are higher than ever for the couples as they aim to impress with their performances and garner public votes.

With only four celebrity couples left, the competition is heating up. Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood will evaluate their dances, while the audience votes to determine who stays.

Here is this week’s Semi Final Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Semi Finals

Annabel and Johannes

Salsa to You’ll Be Mine (Party Time) by Gloria Estefan – Stream/Download

Viennese Waltz to Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want by Slow Moving Millie – Stream/Download

Bobby and Dianne

Quickstep to Mack The Knife by Bobby Darin – Stream/Download

Paso Doble to Run Boy Run by Woodkid – Stream/Download



Ellie and Vito

Couple’s Choice to Dua Lipa Medley – Stream/Download

Cha Cha to Mambo Italiano by Bette Midler – Stream/Download

Layton and Nikita

Charleston to Fit As A Fiddle by Gene Kelly & Donald O’Connor – Stream/Download

Rumba to Lift Me Up by Rihanna – Stream/Download



This week, one more celebrity pair will be eliminated, just shy of the grand finale. The coveted Glitterball Trophy is closer than ever, and none of the contestants want to stumble so close to their ultimate goal.

The remaining four couples will return to the dancefloor for the semi final of the competition on Saturday, 9 December from 7:35PM on BBC One.

Then on Sunday, 10 December at 7:20PM on BBC One – one more celebrity will leave the competition in the latest results show.

Plus, there will be a special performance from Take That.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023’s grand final airs on Saturday, 17 December. Who will win the prize?