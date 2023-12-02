I'm A Celebrity says sorry for Instagram 'mishap'

I’m A Celebrity bosses have issued an apology over an accidental like on Instagram.

The show’s social media account has said sorry after fans noticed the official page had ‘liked’ negative tweets about YouTuber Nella Rose.

Screenshots showed how the @imacelebrity Instagram handle had apparently shown support for a message reading: “Josie is a genuine person, Nelly jelly belly is just after publicity whatever.”

The message was quickly unliked with a statement issued. ITV said: “Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments.

“The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused.

“We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media.”

The controversy follows Nella irritating viewers with her actions in camp.

The social media star started her I’m A Celebrity journey with a bitter argument with TV personality Fred Sirieix.

Fans of the show have also been left frustrated with Nella regularly being exempt from a number of trials.

One complained on X (Twitter): “Why was Nella not having to do the trial this evening. Everyone else had to.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9:25PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Other names on 2023’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include former politician Nigel Farage, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, singer and presenter Marvin Humes and boxing champion Tony Bellew.

Joining them are social media star Nella Rose, soap star Danielle Harold, TV personality Sam Thompson, Italian jockey Frankie Dettori and soap star Nick Pickard.

American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears and columnist and media personality Grace Dent have both departed the show in unplanned exits.

I’m A Celeb continues nightly on ITV1 presented by Ant & Dec.

As always, fans will see the celebrities face tough trials to win food for camp ahead of one celebrity being named 2023’s King or Queen of the Jungle in the final.