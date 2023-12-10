'Bit of a shock' Fans react to leaked Strictly spoiler

Who left Strictly Come Dancing last night once again appears to have been leaked online.

Following the latest live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One, which aired on Saturday (9 December), anticipation has been building for the upcoming results episode.

However, the identity of the eliminated contestant has seemingly already surfaced on social media, ahead of the announcement on the pre-recorded Sunday night show.

This is not the first time results have made their way online before the official broadcast despite reported attempts to stop such Strictly spoilers.

Fans react to Strictly ‘spoiler’

One reacted: “A bit of a shock!”

Another fumed: “So annoyed with this result.”

“A really tough one this week. I’m very sad to see them both leave the competition. They have been my absolute favourites,” wrote a third.

Meanwhile a fourth commented: “Think it was the right decision! Didn’t think this person would reach the bottom two but they should be proud of what they’ve achieved.”

The official confirmation of the results will be broadcast on BBC One tonight at 7:20 PM.

In Saturday’s Strictly scores it was Layton Williams who topped the scores. This week the marks from both this weekend’s two dances were combined with last week’s after the cancelled elimination.

Layton scored a total of 116 points, including two perfect 40s. At the other end was Annabel Croft with 98 points from her recent routines.

Tonight’s episode promises more than just the dance-off and results.

Viewers can look forward to a fantastic group number from the Strictly professionals, plus a special music performance from Take That.

The judges’ scores and public votes will be combined to decide which two celebrities face the dance-off. Judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will decide who stays, with Head judge Shirley holding the deciding vote in the event of a tie.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing results will air on Sunday, 10 December at 7:20 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

After who went out last night, three celebs will be left in the running to lift the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball in next week’s final.

They will go head to head for the Strictly prize in the last live show of the series next weekend.