What happened to Nigel Harman on Strictly Come Dancing

Nigel Harman has spoken about why he was forced to leave Strictly Come Dancing

The latest Strictly Come Dancing elimination was cancelled this weekend after Nigel departed the competition.

The well-known actor, teamed with professional dancer Katya Jones, had to step down following a training injury, which has unfortunately sidelined him from tonight’s performance and the remainder of the season.

On Saturday, Claudia caught up with Nigel and Katya about his exit.

Nigel Harman & Katya Jones. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

Nigel Harman injury

Nigel said: “I was leaping off a rostrum and was about to be caught by some very handsome men, and as I flew I was Peter Pan and as I landed I was in A & E. So I’ve done something to my rib basically, and it’s quite painful. I’m a little bit high on painkillers as well but I’m having a lovely time!

“I’ve loved it. And I am [still] loving it – it’s too soon to say ‘loved’! This hasn’t really sunk in, when I watched everyone come down the stairs, I was a bit sad. I’ve been avoiding Kat all day because that makes it really real, as well.”

A tearful Katya said: “It’s quite hard to talk right now, I’m not going to lie. I have absolutely loved every moment of us creating magic on the dance floor. I know the reasons you did this, for your daughter and for your parents and especially missing out on this number, I know your parents will be very, very proud of you.”

This news came just after Nigel’s recent appearance on spin-off show It Takes Two, where he expressed his gratitude towards fan support, remarking on the overwhelming experience of receiving public votes.

Nigel and Katya were scheduled to perform a Charleston to Step In Time from Mary Poppins in the show’s special musical-themed episode.

Leaderboard latest

The remaining four celebs performed as planned. Layton Williams achieved the season’s first perfect score of 40. His stunning Paso Doble performance to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical earned him a full 10 points from each judge.

Ellie Leach, who topped last week’s scoreboard, scored 36 points this week with her Quickstep to Belle from Beauty and The Beast. Following her was Bobby Brazier, earning 34 points for his Salsa to the iconic (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing.

Nigel Harman. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Finally, Annabel Croft, danced the Foxtrot to For Good from Wicked, which secured 33 points from the judges.

Due to Nigel’s exit, Strictly Come Dancing cancelled the next elimination. However, Sunday’s episode will still air as planned.

The team of professional dancers will present an awe-inspiring routine that draws inspiration from the musical A Chorus Line. Plus, Joss Stone delivers a captivating rendition of This Time, a song from the new musical The Time Traveller’s Wife.