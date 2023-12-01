Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence after I'm A Celebrity exit

Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken out after leaving I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The singer and actress, and younger sister to Britney Spears, departed camp after just over a week in the jungle.

Having left Australia and headed home, today saw Jamie Lynn make a return to social media.

In a first post since her exit, she wrote to her followers: “I can’t wait to share with y’all everything about this once in a lifetime experience, but I don’t even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now.”

She continued “THANK YALL for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows.

“I’m am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people apart of it!”

Jamie Lynn added: “I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone! LOVE YALLLL”

Jamie ‘snubs’ Nella and Nigel

However Jamie’s social media returned caused a bit of a stir.

She quickly followed I’m A Celeb hosts Ant & Dec and most of her fellow campmates – but avoided following Nella Rose and Nigel Farage.

It follows Britney’s reported reaction to Jamie’s exit from the show.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I’m A Celebrity?

Jamie left the show on Wednesday on ‘medical grounds’. The show said in a statement: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Jamie Lynn was the second celeb to make a unplanned premature departure after columnist and broadcaster Grace Dent withdrew earlier in the week.

Alongside Nella and Nigel, those now left in camp are JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, presenter Josie Gibson, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and recently retired Italian jockey Frankie Dettori.

Joining them are reality star Sam Thompson, boxing champion Tony Bellew and TV personality Fred Sirieix.

The first I’m A Celebrity eviction takes place soon ahead of the grand final next weekend.