I'm A Celebrity 2023 tonight (Wednesday, 29 November)

Here’s a spoiler-filled look ahead to tonight’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Ant and Dec return live this evening (Wednesday, 29 November) at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

In tonight’s show Nick and Nigel head to the In Too Deep Trial, which sees them take it in turns to submerge themselves to unscrew stars.

Meanwhile, there’s a shock exit as Jamie Lynn Spears departs the camp, leaving her fellow celebs shocked.

A show spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Watch a first look at the show below…

Jamie is the second of this year’s celebs to make an unplanned exit after Grace Dent’s exit.

More contestants taking part the 2023 I’m A Celebrity cast currently include soap actress Danielle Harold, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, boxer Tony Bellew, YouTuber Nella Rose, columnist and Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard.

They’re joined by former politician Nigel Farage, television presenter Josie Gibson, TV personality Fred Sirieix, recently retired Italian jockey Frankie Dettori and singer and telly presenter Marvin Humes.

Last night saw Frankie and Nella participate in a Trial called Dreaded Beds at The Misery Motel. The challenge was to win gold coins, used to buy meals and treats at a jungle vending machine.

Each contestant had to find and unlock boxes containing the coins, with Frankie in a dark room finding codes and Nella unlocking boxes in another room. The task was complicated by the presence of snakes and other creatures.

Despite their efforts, they failed to win any coins – and left Ant very annoyed!

Elsewhere, Marvin, Sam and Tony’s stay in the Mister Motel ended with five stars, stock cubes, a bar of chocolate as a treat, and an apron for Fred.

Meanwhile, ahead of her exit being announced, Jamie Lynn was seen in tears. She took herself away from the other celebs and admitted: “I needed a change of scenery. I was struggling earlier.”

Presented by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celeb airs each night on ITV1 at 9PM.