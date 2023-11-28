Strictly Come Dancing live tour 2024 line up and professionals

The line up of celebrities and professionals on the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing live tour have been confirmed.

A dazzling array of celebrities and their professional dance partners ready to bring the magic of the BBC’s hit show to stages across the UK.

Strictly Come Dancing tour 2024 line up

The star-studded roster includes actor and model Bobby Brazier, who will be dancing with Dianne Buswell; tennis legend and presenter Annabel Croft, paired with Graziano Di Prima; esteemed journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, teaming up with Jowita Przystal; and popular broadcaster Angela Scanlon, who will be performing with Carlos Gu.

They will be joining Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington, and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin to complete the sensational lineup from the current series.

Angela Scanlon expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to continue our amazing journey next year, performing in literal arenas with Carlos and all the gang!”

Annabel Croft shared her anticipation for the tour, noting, “I can’t wait for the magic of the tour and to experience it with my new tour partner, Graziano.”

Bobby Brazier echoed the sentiment, expressing eagerness to perform for large crowds with Dianne Buswell. Krishnan Guru-Murthy, thrilled about the continuation of his Strictly journey, looks forward to dancing with Jowita on tour.

Further professionals on the line up are Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh, and Nancy Xu.

Strictly’s beloved TV judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood will return to their seats, with tour host Janette Manrara from BBC Two’s Strictly – It Takes Two.

Strictly Come Dancing tour dates

The show is set to dazzle audiences in 30 sparkling shows starting in January 2024.

Audiences can expect all the splendour of the TV series, complete with stunning choreography and live music. Unique to the live tour, the audience will have the power to vote for their favourite couple, deciding who takes home the Glitterball Trophy at each show.

In a commitment to accessibility, each performance will feature a British Sign Language interpreter, ensuring an inclusive experience for all attendees.