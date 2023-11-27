The Apprentice is back for a brand new series in 2024

The Apprentice is BACK with a brand new series arriving on BBC One in 2024.

The BBC today unveiled the first look at the upcoming 18th series of its hit business show which will debut in the new year.

Hosted by business mogul Lord Sugar, along with trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE, the award-winning show is poised to build on its previous success, including Series 17’s impressive 8.7 million viewers for its opening episode.

The new series promises fresh challenges for 18 ambitious candidates vying for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship.

The Apprentice spoilers

The competition will commence with a corporate hospitality challenge in the Scottish Highlands, where candidates will organize luxury away days for corporate clients. Subsequent tasks range from a virtual escape room and creating children’s cereal to international challenges in Jersey and Budapest, including the classic discount buying and tourism tasks, as well as the return of the popular TV shopping channel task.

With the stakes higher than ever, the candidates will strive to avoid the infamous loser’s cab ride and demonstrate their business prowess to win Lord Sugar’s investment. Over the years, Lord Sugar has invested nearly £3 million in winning business ideas, testament to the show’s impact on fostering successful ventures.

An exact start date for the new series is to be confirmed.

Tom Allen, the comedian, writer, and actor, will again host The Apprentice: You’re Fired, airing on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer right after the main show. He will provide humorous insights and discussions with celebrity guests and business experts, dissecting each week’s events.

Who won Apprentice last series?

Last year’s series saw Rochelle Raye Anthony and Marnie Swindells as the final two and they had to launch their businesses

The Apprentice final: Marnie reacts to winning The Apprentice. Credit: BBC/Fremantlemedia Limited

After a tense final boardroom, Lord Sugar named Marnie as the winner of The Apprentice 2023.

Her community focused boxing gym, BRONX will receive a £250,000 investment and 50/50 partnership with the multi-millionaire business mogul.

Lord Sugar said: “I’ve always been known to be a gambler, I’ve always been known to try new horizons so I’m going to try a new horizon… Marnie, you are going to be my business partner.”

The Apprentice airs on BBC One and iPlayer.