Grace Dent's replacement on I'm A Celebrity revealed

Grace Dent’s replacement on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here has been revealed ahead of the latest bushtucker trial.

Ant and Dec went into camp yesterday (Sunday, 26 November) to reveal the results of the latest viewer vote.

Food critic Grace and This Morning presenter Josie Gibson were put forward for the latest trial, Down the Tubes.

However this morning it was announced that Grace had quit I’m A Celebrity for “medical reasons.”

A spokesperson for the show said: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

Replacing Grace in the trial will be EastEnders star Danielle Harold. She received the third most votes from the public in the vote.

The pair will be seen taking on the latest trial in tonight’s episode, aiming to win stars for camp.

Plus, this evening will see the results of the camp leader vote revealed as viewers were invited to pick a boss.

Meanwhile, an insider has claimed that it was being voted for the latest trial that saw Grace out of the jungle.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Other names taking part the 2023 I’m A Celebrity cast currently include soap legend Nick Pickard, former politician Nigel Farage and American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears.

Completing the line up is TV personality Sam Thompson, boxer Tony Bellew, Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, YouTuber Nella Rose, singer and presenter Marvin Humes and TV personality Fred Sirieix.

Presented by Ant and Dec, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues every night on ITV1.

2023’s celebrities will be parted from their life of luxury as they head to the jungle in Australia with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

As always, viewers will tune in as the celebrities take part in challenging trials to win and treats in the lead up to one of them being named this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.