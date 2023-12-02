Strictly Come Dancing results and spoilers from musicals week

Layton Williams topped the latest Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard this weekend

The latest episode, themed around Musicals, saw the remaining couples vying for a spot in the upcoming Semi-Finals.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Motsi Mabuse scrutinized each performance, ready to score them out of ten.

Tonight’s Strictly scores saw the highest marks so far as Layton Williams managed to get the first perfect 40. His Paso Doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical won 10 points from all the judges.

Layton and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin bounced back from the bottom two with Shirley declaring: “Absolutely first class team work.”

And finally discovering his ten paddle, Craig enthused: “It took me back to 1988 when I danced at the Moulin Rouge. But it was nothing like that. That was FAB-U-LOUS”

Last week’s scoreboard leader Ellie Leach dropped to 36 points, dancing the Quickstep to Belle from Beauty And The Beast.

Next was Bobby Brazier, who scored 34 points after performing a Salsa to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing

Finally, danced the Foxtrot to For Good from Wicked to win 33 marks from the judges.

Due to injury, Nigel Harman did not perform. He appeared on the show to reveal he had been forced to withdraw after injuring his ribs in training.

Strictly spoiler

Due to Nigel’s injury, this week’s Strictly elimination has been cancelled. Therefore no one will be voted off Strictly tonight.

Instead, the marks from the judges will carry forward to next weekend. They, together with the scores from the semi-final, will be combined with viewer votes to determine the bottom two in the dance off.

Although no one has left Strictly this week, the show will still continue on Sunday, airing at 2 December at 7:20 PM.

The upcoming episode will begin with a dance routine from the professional dancers and a musical number from Joss Stone and the Time Traveller’s Wife musical.

The remaining dancers – Layton, Ellie, Bobby and Annabel – will all perform twice in next weekend’s semi-final.

After the latest elimination, the top three will go head to head in the Strictly final on Saturday, 16 December.