Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results from the scoreboard of musicals week.

Last week it was Angela Scanlon who left Strictly and tonight (1 December) saw the remaining five couples performing live for the latest time this series.

This week was a Musicals themed special with the couples dancing routines inspired by iconic musicals from the stage and screen.

The judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke – scored all of the performances out of 40 points.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood; Motsi Mabuse; Shirley Ballas; Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

At the end of the evening we saw Layton Williams on top with the first perfect 40 points of the series as Craig FINALLY found his ten paddle. He performed the Paso Doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

On the opposite end of the scoreboard was Annabel Croft who scored 33 points. She danced a Foxtrot to For Good from Wicked.

You can recap tonight’s scores from the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard from Saturday below…

Strictly Come Dancing scoreboard and scores – Week 11 (1 December)

Layton Williams – 40 points (10, 10, 10, 10) Ellie Leach – 36 points (9, 9, 9, 9) Bobby Brazier – 34 points (8, 8, 9, 9) Annabel Croft – 33 points (8, 8, 8, 9)

Nigel Harman did not perform this weekend due to an injury which has seen him withdraw from the show.

Who left Strictly tonight?

As a result of Nigel’s exit, the next Strictly elimination was cancelled. As a result, no one is voted off this weekend.

However the judges’ scores will still count and be carried forward to next weekend.

The judges’ marks from both week’s dances will be used to determine the bottom two couples together with the results of the latest public vote next Saturday. The two celebrities with the lowest combined scores will be revealed.

They will have to dance again before the judges choose who to save and who would leave. In the event of a split decision, head judge Shirley will decide who stays and who goes.

For now, Strictly will still be back tomorrow night. While there will be no results, there will be a routine from the pros inspired by Chorus Line, and Joss Stone sings This Time, from new musical The Time Traveller’s Wife.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.