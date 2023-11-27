"Gutted" Angela Scanlon speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Angela Scanlon has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing’s latest results show.

It was TV host Angela Scanlon and her pro partner Carlos Gu who left Strictly this weekend, the latest couple to be sent home.

Speaking after their departure, Angela admitted she was “gutted” to be heading home.

Angela said: “It’s been honestly incredible, I’m gutted, really gutted that it’s finished now, but it has been the most wonderful experience. I have made the best friend in this man [to Carlos]. We have had so much fun, he is such an incredible guy.”

She added: “He has supported me and picked me up and made me laugh so much. I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical honestly – all of those people up there! My husband at home, my two little girls and all my friends!”

Carlos enthused: “Her commitment and her strength every day, day by day – I’m a professional dancer and she works so hard, harder than me! Look at her now – I am so proud, her sense of humour and we had so much fun everyday – she cracks me up laughing!”

During the dance-off, Angela was eliminated by three votes after being saved by head judge Shirley Ballas.

Shirley said: “Well important for me always when it comes to Ballroom and Latin is the character of the dance, that it’s true to the dance, timing and quality and I would have voted for Angela and Carlos.”

Following their exit, just five celebs remain in the competition for next weekend’s musicals-themed quarter final.

They are EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, West End performer Layton Williams, tennis ace and presenter Annabel Croft, star of stage and screen Nigel Harman and actress Ellie Leach.

Ellie is currently the frontrunner to win the competition with the grand final set for 16 December.

For now, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.

You can catch up on the series online via the BBC iPlayer.