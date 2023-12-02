Strictly Come Dancing needs to fix its scoring problem

The Strictly Come Dancing judges are under fire over their marking in the latest series.

Each weekend Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse dish out scores of 10 to the celebs.

But unhappy viewers – and even the show’s contestants and professionals – have been struggling to understand their marks this year.

Fans have become frustrated with scores inconsistent with comments and confusion over why some mistakes are overlooked.

One Strictly viewer posted to X (Twitter) of the latest episode: “So Layton gets criticised and scores 34, Nigel hardly gets any criticism but only scores 33?”

Strictly Come Dancing judges

“the scores are not matching the comments ! #strictly,” agreed another.

A third added: “How are those scores reflective of the comments? #strictly”

It’s not just viewers who have been left confused by the scores this year.

Appearing on It Takes Two last month, Bobby Brazier and pro partner Dianne Buswell discussed what they felt were conflicting comments and points from the judges.

Dianne said: “As the professional we’re always trying to help our celebrity in any way we can, so taking those judges’ comments onboard is something that I always do but when there are so many different comments you’re like, ‘I don’t which way to go or how to help Bobby!”

She added: “Sometimes it can be confusing for the celebrity, but I guess we just take a little bit from all of them.”

Bobby also noted: “Especially when the comments are so good. There have been a few times when the comments have seemed really positive and then maybe not so reflected in the score.”

High marks from the judges have also come under critics. The first perfect ten was handed out in just week three but it seems the judges have been holding back giving top marks in later weeks.

One viewer noted: “Do you remember that ridiculous 10 Shirley gave on week 3 (I think). now look at the dances that aren’t getting 10s now.

“I know its just light entertainment, but they need to be consistent.”

On the other hand, Craig is yet to give any contestant a ten so far this year.

Could it all change going into musicals week?

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

You can watch the series online via the BBC iPlayer.