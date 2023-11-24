Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2023 trial as four celebs take on Touchdown of Terror.

Last night saw the camp split in two with a ‘Home’ and ‘Away’ team which will go head to head in trials this week.

Ant and Dec went into the camp yesterday (Thursday, 23 November) to share viewers had voted for Nella from the Home team and Grace from the Away team to tackle the trial.

They will be joined by Sam and Nigel respectively in tonight’s trial Touchdown of Terror, which sees them try and release American footballs while wearing a helmet of critters.

Can they get their balls to their teammates for the all important touchdown? Or will their team be left without the all important points on the board…

You can watch a sneak peek at the celebs in action below…

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV1 on Friday, 24 November at 9PM.

In the latest episode last night, all campmates faced the Locker Shocker Trial. Hosts Ant and Dec explained that they would each be locked inside a locker, needing to unlock and collect five stars. The first five to finish would form one team, and the remaining five would make up the other team. Jamie Lynn quickly took the lead, while others like Nigel, Nick, and Grace struggled.

Jamie Lynn was the first to complete the task, followed by Nella and Sam. Fred almost finished next but dropped his last star, allowing Danielle to finish before him. The winners were Jamie Lynn, Sam, Danielle, Nella, and Fred, while the losers were Nigel, Marvin, Nick, Josie, and Grace.

The winners, now the Home team, returned to the main camp for a good meal, and the losers became the Away team, heading to Snake Rock. Two new coaches, Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew, were introduced, who then competed in the Don’t Drop The Ball Trial, where Frankie emerged victorious to become the Home team’s coach and Tony the Away team’s coach.

Back at camp, the Home team found new amenities, including a tour bus. Meanwhile, the Away team faced basic living conditions at Snake Rock.

Additionally, a challenge named Slam Dunk’d required pairs from each camp to compete. Nella and Fred represented the Home team, while Nick and Marvin represented the Away team. The task involved shooting hoops while avoiding being dunked in an ice tank. In the end, the Home team, through Nella and Fred, won with 41 points against the Away team’s 36, putting Frankie’s Home team in the lead for the coveted breakfast reward.