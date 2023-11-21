I'm A Celebrity SPOILER as Nella Rose faces second trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2023 as Nella Rose takes on her second trial.

Ant & Dec headed into the jungle camp yesterday evening (Monday, 20 November) to share the results of the latest public poll.

After being voted once more by the public, Nella takes on tonight’s Trial, No Time To Cry.

She’s sent on a secret mission to find stars in an underground lair. Security in the lair is seriously over the top and the further she goes the tougher the tests get. Will she be shaken…?

Watch a first look below…

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV1 on Tuesday, 21 November at 9PM.

In yesterday’s Jungle Pizzeria Trial, voted for by the public, Nella and Nigel faced a unique challenge presented by hosts Ant and Dec. They took turns eating pizza slices with unusual toppings.

These included ‘Pepper Groaney’, ‘Veggie Scarian’, and ‘Quattro For-gag-io’. Nella struggled with toppings like giant mealworms and fly pupae, humorously worrying about her marriage prospects. Nigel, facing slices with goat and chicken feet, declared one off the menu for him.

A misheard topping led Nella to exclaim in shock about eating “balls,” referencing boar. Nigel, meanwhile, grappled with fermented vomit fruit and plums, questioning the situation.

A new 2023 addition, surstromming (fermented sea herring), was outright refused by Nella due to its smell. Nigel’s final slice featured four penises, prompting a humorous comment from Ant about value for money.

Despite the challenging menu, the pair managed to earn nine out of 10 stars for their camp’s dinner that night.

More celebrities on the 2023 I’m A Celebrity line up currently include TV personality Fred Sirieix, American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, singer and television presenter Marvin Humes, former politician Nigel Farage and EastEnders star Danielle Harold.

Completing the line up is presenter Josie Gibson, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, columnist and broadcaster Grace Dent and TV star Sam Thompson.

Presented by Ant and Dec, I’m A Celeb continues each night on ITV1.