I'm A Celebrity 2023 first look as Nigel Farage eats camel udders

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2023 as Nigel Farage and Nella Rose face an eating trial.

Ant & Dec visited camp yesterday evening (Sunday, 19 November) to announce the results of the viewer vote.

Getting the most votes from viewers at home, Nigel and Nella will be invited to sit at a table for two in the Jungle Pizzeria.

But is this a slice of the action the pair really want? And with a range of options on the menu, just how much will they eat in a bid to win stars for camp…

Watch a first look below…

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV1 on Monday, 20 November at 9PM.

Further celebrities taking part 2023’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include TV personality Sam Thompson, columnist and media personality Grace Dent, EastEnders star Danielle Harold and singer and presenter Marvin Humes.

They’re joined by soap star Nick Pickard, TV personality Fred Sirieix, TV presenter Josie Gibson and US actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears.

The new series kicked off on Sunday night.

In an unprecedented move on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, three celebrities were plunged into the Australian Outback for a series of challenges. Josie Gibson and Nigel Farage were the first to meet, sharing a mix of trepidation and excitement. They were soon joined by Nella Rose, and the trio learned their mission was to win tokens for their fellow campmates, who were located 2,000 miles away on the Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold, Grace Dent and Fred Sirieix faced their fears atop a 100-meter-high building, tasked with a daunting challenge that depended on the success of their outback counterparts.

Elsewhere, Marvin Humes, Jamie Lynn Spears and Nick Pickard braced themselves for a skydive, each overcoming personal fears and apprehensions.

Finally, all the celebrities converged in the camp, where they began settling in and forming bonds, highlighted by surprising encounters and shared responsibilities.