Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in tonight’s results – who was eliminated?

This past weekend saw the remaining pairs take to the stage once again, performing live in front of judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse for top marks.

Each celebrity and their professional dance partner brought a fresh routine to the competition, all vying for a spot in the upcoming Musicals-themed Quarter Final.

During Sunday’s results show, two celebrities found themselves in the dance-off, and for one of them, the journey towards winning the glitterball trophy came to an end.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tonight?

This week it was Layton Williams and Angela Scanlon who were in the bottom two and it was Angela Scanlon who left Strictly.

In the dance, off both couples performed their routines again. Layton and his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin performed their American Smooth to ‘It’s Oh So Quiet’ by Björk. Angela and her dance partner Carlos Gu performed their Cha Cha to ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor in a bid to impress the Judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig said: “Technically for me personally, the better dance of the night, and the dance I actually enjoyed the most, was Layton and Nikita.”

Motsi said: “Well this was certainly a tough, tough dance off. I based my decision on musicality and balance and that is why I will be saving Nikita and Layton.”

Anton said: “Well I thought that was quite a tense dance off, I don’t think either couple danced as well as they can. It was the closest dance off we’ve had in the series so far. This is the only thing, I saw an error from one of the couples, so I’m going to vote to keep in to the quarter-finals, Layton and Nikita.”

With three votes to Layton and Nikita, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Angela and Carlos.

Shirley said: “Well important for me always when it comes to Ballroom and Latin is the character of the dance, that it’s true to the dance, timing and quality and I would have voted for Angela and Carlos.”

Angela on her Strictly exit

Speaking after her exit, Angela said: “It’s been honestly incredible, I’m gutted, really gutted that it’s finished now, but it has been the most wonderful experience. I have made the best friend in this man [to Carlos]. We have had so much fun, he is such an incredible guy.

“He has supported me and picked me up and made me laugh so much. I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical honestly – all of those people up there! My husband at home, my two little girls and all my friends!”

Her dance partner Carlos added: “Her commitment and her strength every day, day by day – I’m a professional dancer and she works so hard, harder than me! Look at her now – I am so proud, her sense of humour and we had so much fun everyday – she cracks me up laughing!”

The remaining five couples will return to the dancefloor once more next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One with the Quarter Finals.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, 2 December at 7:25PM, with the results show on Sunday, 3 December at 7:20PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.