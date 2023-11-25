Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard! Week 10 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results from the scoreboard in Week 10 tonight.

It was Angela Rippon who left last weekend and another celebrity will be heading home in Sunday’s results show.

Tonight’s episode saw the remaining couples performing live once more, competing for a place in the musicals Quarter-Final.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse marked all of the performances out of 40 as the competition got ever closer to next month’s final.

At the end of the night, Ellie was on top of the scoreboard with an almost perfect 38 points for her Argentine Tango which got tens from both Motsi and Shirley.

Motsi branded the routine “special” and enthused: “I thought it was brilliant. End of story.

Down at the bottom was Angela Scanlon who scored 31 points after dancing a Cha Cha for her latest routine.

Recap the full leaderboard from Saturday’s Strictly’s 26 November show below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard and scores – Week 10

Ellie Leach – 38 points (9, 10, 10, 9) Bobby Brazier – 37 points (8, 9, 10, 10) Annabel Croft – 36 points (8, 9, 9, 10) Layton Williams – 34 points (8, 9, 8, 9) Nigel Harman – 33 points (8, 8, 8, 9) Angela Scanlon – 31 points (7, 7, 8, 9)

In Sunday’s show, the panel’s scores from Saturday’s dances will be combined with the results of the latest public vote to determine the bottom two dancers.

The two bottom two couples will have to dance again and perform for the judges who will decide who stays and who goes through to next week’s Musicals special.

Sunday’s show also features a new routine from the professionals and a music performance from Texas.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday night at 7:20PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Those who make it through this weekend’s show will go forward to next week’s musicals-themed Quarter Final.

Meanwhile a date for the Strictly Come Dancing final has been confirmed for 16 December as one of this year’s line up lifts the Strictly glitterball trophy.