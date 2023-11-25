Ellie Leach topped the latest Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard this weekend, but who will go in the results?

Saturday saw the couples performing for a place in next weekend’s musicals Quarter Final show.

Last weekend it was Angela Rippon who left Strictly and another couple will head home this Sunday night.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse were the people with the paddles this week, and were watching each dance closely, ready to mark each performance out of ten.

Strictly spoilers

Layton and Nikita opened this week’s show with an American Smooth to Björk’s It’s Oh So Quiet. Their dance was a blend of elegance and dramatic flair, but the panel felt it wasn’t his best, scoring 34 points.

Next, Nigel and Katya took the floor with a Rumba to Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, scoring 33 points, before Annabel and Johannes then electrified the audience with their Paso Doble to the traditional España Cañi, scoring their firs ten of the series for a total of 36 points.

Angela and Carlos lightened the mood with a vibrant Cha Cha to Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive. Their routine was lively and spirited but it left them bottom of tonight’s Strictly scores with 31 points.

Bobby and Dianne chose a Couple’s Choice routine to Maxwell’s This Woman’s Work. Their performance was a deeply moving and beautifully choreographed piece, scoring two tens for a total of 37 points as Bobby bounced back from last week’s appearance in the dance-off.

The night concluded with Ellie and Vito’s Argentine Tango to Destiny’s Child’s Bills, Bills Bills. Their dance was a captivating fusion of traditional tango steps with a modern twist and got them a total of 38 points to pip Bobby to the top spot.

As ever, the scores from the judges will be combined with viewer votes to determine who will be in the bottom two in Sunday’s dance off.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday, 26 November at 7:20PM with the latest results.

Sunday’s show will open with a routine from the pros and a music performance from special guest Texas

With a place in next week’s Musicals Special quarter-final up for grabs, the dance-off is not to be missed. Who will the judges save, and who will be the 2023 quarter-finalists?