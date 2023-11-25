Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of Week 10's performances

Here are all of the dances from this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the six remaining couples performing for a place in next week’s musical-theatre Quarter Finals.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Layton and Nikita
Dance: American Smooth
Song: It’s Oh So Quiet by Björk – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 8, 9)
Nigel and Katya
Dance: Rumba
Song: It’s All Coming Back To Me Now by Celine Dion – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)
Annabel and Johannes
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: España Cañi by Trad – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 36 (8, 9, 9, 10)
Angela and Carlos
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 7, 8, 9)
Bobby and Dianne
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: This Woman’s Work by Maxwell – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 37 (8, 9, 10, 10)
Ellie and Vito
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Bills, Bills Bills by Destiny’s Child – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)
As usual, the judges’ marks from this week will be added to the latest results from the public vote to determine who is in danger.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show.
Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM. Along with the results there will be a musical performance from Texas and a new routine from the professionals.