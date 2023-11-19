The new series of I’m A Celebrity kicks off tonight with a trio of challenges.

This season’s lineup of celebrities includes Jamie Lynn Spears, an actress and singer; Sam Thompson, known for his work as a TV personality and radio DJ; Josie Gibson, the host of This Morning; TV presenter Fred Sirieix and the popular YouTuber Nella Rose.

Joining them are Nigel Farage, a GB News host and former politician; Grace Dent, a renowned food critic; Marvin Humes, a pop star and TV presenter; Danielle Harold, famous for her role in EastEnders; and Nick Pickard, an icon from Hollyoaks.

The ten celebrities are trading their usual luxurious lifestyles for the rugged and challenging environment of the Australian bush, facing a series of daunting tasks and trials.

In the opening episode, Josie, Nella, and Nigel are the first trio of celebrities to experience a unique challenge. They are dropped into the remote and scorching Australian outback, far from the familiar jungle setting.

Here, they must work together to complete tasks that involve navigating through messy and frightening obstacles to collect tokens. These tokens are crucial as they determine the amount of time their fellow campmates will have for their challenges.

Meanwhile, Sam, Danielle, Fred, and Grace face their fears head-on in a visually stunning but terrifying challenge on the Gold Coast. They arrive via helicopter on top of a skyscraper, where they are greeted by hosts Ant and Dec.

Their task is a vertigo-inducing descent down a ladder on the side of the building, followed by a precarious journey along a horizontal flagpole. Their goal is to unclip carabiners to release a flag, all while suspended high above the ground. The success of their task is tied to the performance of their counterparts in the outback.

The remaining celebrities, Jamie Lynn, Nick, and Marvin, face an adrenaline-pumping entrance into the jungle with a skydiving challenge. This is especially daunting for Marvin, who has a fear of heights.

Their journey doesn’t end with the skydive; they immediately transition into participating in a Trial, the Temple Of Doom.

The show promises a blend of thrilling adventures, nerve-wracking challenges, and the opportunity to see celebrities out of their comfort zones, all set in the picturesque but challenging Australian wilderness.

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX