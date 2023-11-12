Fans have been left fuming over this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing results.

It was broadcaster and journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy and pro partner Lauren Oakley who left Strictly this weekend, missing out on next weekend’s Blackpool special.

He was voted out in the dance off against Angela Rippon, her second time in the bottom two in as many weeks.

It was a split decision, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke saving Angela while head judge Shirley said she would have saved Krishnan.

Reacting to the result on social media, many fans didn’t agree with the judges’ decision.

One remarked on X(Twitter): “Krishnan you upped your game, Angela you nearly fell over so therefore you’re through. WHAT #strictly”

Agreed a second: “‘Krishnan did much better, Angela made a mistake… so I’ll save Angela’ what a joke”

Another commented: “Can’t believe we’re being robbed of Krishnan in Blackpool. #Strictly”

Meanwhile a fourth fan fumed: “Shirley Ballas is the only one that voted correctly as she would’ve saved Krishnan. Angela Rippon nearly fell over. What a fix! ”

And a fifth complained: “What a joke!! she messed up! Craig admitted it!! She will be gone next week!”

Krishnan was gracious in his exit, telling host Tess Daly: “Look this has been the most incredible experience. I said it has been life changing and it genuinely has. I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there. It’s right I am going out this week and I have got to get back to life.

“The thing that has made Strictly really special is Lauren. She is most incredible teacher, partner, friend. She is the real Strictly star and I am so delighted I am the first partnership you have had. She is going to go a long way and I am very proud of her.”

Lauren then shared: “I couldn’t have asked for a better first dance partner, it has been an absolute dream. This guy is what Strictly is about from not having danced a step 8 weeks ago and you just danced that Samba!

“I had an absolute ball every single week. You taught me so much as well, I am so grateful and it will be in my memory forever, and we will keep dancing.”

Strictly returns next Saturday and Sunday night in Blackpool for its annual special at the Tower Ballroom.

You can catch up on episodes via BBC iPlayer.