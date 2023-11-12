The line up of celebrity contestants who are on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2023 has apparently been leaked.

There’s been no shortage of I’m A Celebrity rumours in the lead up to the new series and speculation has gone into overdrive this past week.

The first stars began arriving this weekend and so far we’ve a number of seemingly confirmed I’m A Celeb contestants.

Now the full Im A Celebrity cast for this year has reportedly been revealed with a number of stars ready to enter the jungle as the show returns to Australia this autumn.

Who’s on I’m A Celebrity 2023? Line up ‘leaked!’

Nigel Farage – Former Politician and broadcaster.

– Former Politician and broadcaster. Josie Gibson – This Morning presenter.

– This Morning presenter. Nick Pickard – Soap star best known for his role in Hollyoaks.

– Soap star best known for his role in Hollyoaks. Marvin Humes – JLS singer and TV presenter.

– JLS singer and TV presenter. Jamie Lynn Spears – US actress and singer, the younger sister of Britney Spears.

– US actress and singer, the younger sister of Britney Spears. Danielle Harold – Soap actress best known for her role in EastEnders.

– Soap actress best known for her role in EastEnders. Frankie Dettori – World famous jockey.

– World famous jockey. Fred Sirieix – First Dates maître d and TV personality.

– First Dates maître d and TV personality. Grace Dent – Restaurant critic and broadcaster.

– Restaurant critic and broadcaster. Sam Thompson – Reality star, best known for his time in Made In Chelsea.

– Reality star, best known for his time in Made In Chelsea. Tony Bellew – Former professional boxer.

– Former professional boxer. Nella Rose – TV personality and social media influencer.

Although various celebrities have been spotted arriving in Australia, ITV has not officially confirmed any participants in the lineup. However, stay tuned for an upcoming announcement.

It is expected that additional celebrities might join the camp a few days following the premiere next Sunday, continuing a trend seen in previous seasons.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set to premiere on Sunday, 19 November on ITV1, hosted by Ant and Dec. They will lead the show every evening for three weeks throughout November.

As is tradition, viewers will witness the celebrities undertake challenging trials to secure meals, culminating in one of them being crowned as the 2023 King or Queen of the Jungle.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.