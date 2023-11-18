Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show from Blackpool.

Last week it was Krishnan Guru-Murthy who left Strictly and Sunday night another celebrity will be leaving the competition as the race for the glitter ball continues.

This weekend saw the eagerly anticipated Strictly Blackpool Special, broadcasting live from the legendary Tower Ballroom.

The annual homage to the birthplace of ballroom dancing kicked off with a stunning opening number by the Strictly cast before the remaining dance pairs hit the country’s most renowned sprung floor, pulling out all the stops to impress the judges with their dazzling routines.

Strictly spoilers!

At the end of the night, leading the way on top of this week’s Strictly leaderboard were Ellie Leach and Layton Williams.

Judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse awarded both a near perfect 39 points, with only Craig holding out from waving his ten paddle.

Layton and pro partner Nikita offered a dynamic Couple’s Choice dance to Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera which Shirley said was “creative genius”.

Ellie and Vito Coppola dazzled the audience with a Charleston to Love Machine by Girls Aloud. Their routine was a whirlwind of vivacious energy, with Craig branding it “incredible”.

Landing bottom of the scoreboard were Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington who performed an American Smooth to score 28 points from the judges.

Elsewhere tonight, Bobby and Dianne’s energetic Jive opened up the night while the atmosphere shifted as Angela S and Carlos took the floor, with their Argentine Tango to Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black exuding a captivating intensity.

Annabel and Johannes delivered a beautifully fluid American Smooth while the evening concluded with Nigel and Katya’s Quickstep.

The judges’ scores will now be combined with the latest public poll to determine the bottom two dancers.

Those who are left in the bottom two once viewer votes are added to the judges’ scores will face the dance off on Sunday night, where last time it was Krishnan Guru-Murthy who was voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday, 19 November at 7:20PM on BBC One. Alongside the dance off, there will be a special routine from the pros and a music performance from Madness.