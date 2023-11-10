Big Brother's Chanelle and Trish try to clear the air

Chanelle and Trish attempt to clear the air on Big Brother 2023 tonight.

Tensions have been high between Chanelle and Trish following Chanelle’s rule break with the pair avoiding one another in the house.

However, in this evening’s episode, Chanelle approaches Trish to make a truce.

“Trish, do you want to come and have a convo?” she asks.

The pair head upstairs and sit down in an attempt to talk things out away from the other housemates.

Chanelle begins: “Obviously you’ve been chatting to everyone else in the house and ignoring me, giving me the cold shoulder.”

Trish replies: “I wouldn’t have called it the cold shoulder. For me, it was like ‘ok I don’t need to make an effort with everybody anymore’ and I also don’t want to feel like I’m connecting with people who do not like me.”

Trish adds: “The reason why you probably felt the brunt of it the strongest, for me hearing that, was very much it can only be aimed at me.”

Chanelle later says: “Please don’t think that me not saying nothing or just going about my day as if I don’t care. Underneath the make-up, I have been breaking my heart over in the diary room and in bed.”

Trish then says: “I’ll stop avoiding you” as Chanelle adds: “I don’t want to be on eggshells”.

“I don’t want you to be,” Trish responds. “I’m not scary. I can be stern.

Can the pair resolve their differences?

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, housemates become chickens and foxes in a wacky new task that sees them competing to win a takeaway.

Big Brother 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. This evening’s live show will see AJ Odudu and Will Best present the latest highlights before two housemates get the axe.

Chanelle and Trish both face the axe alongside Olivia, Noky and Jenkin.