Strictly star Bobby Brazier has hit out at ‘confusing’ marks from the judges.

The weekend’s episode saw the pair dance an Argentine tango for the panel, scoring 30 points.

Appearing on It Takes Two this week, the duo discussed what they felt were conflicting comments and points from the judges.

Pro dancer Dianne said: “As the professional we’re always trying to help our celebrity in any way we can, so taking those judges’ comments onboard is something that I always do but when there are so many different comments you’re like, ‘I don’t which way to go or how to help Bobby!”

She added: “Sometimes it can be confusing for the celebrity, but I guess we just take a little bit from all of them. We do listen to what they have to say and hopefully come out and impress them again…

“I think sometimes when it’s scoring, that can be a little bit disheartening.”

Bobby then complained: “Especially when the comments are so good. There have been a few times when the comments have seemed really positive and then maybe not so reflected in the score.”

Looking ahead to their next dance, the pair will be performing an American Smooth to Ghost of You by 5 Seconds of Summer.

“I still don’t think I know what the American Smooth is,” Bobby laughed when asked how rehearsals are going.

Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

But Dianne was a lot more positive, saying the upcoming routine was set to be “one of Bobby’s best dances yet”.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

Other celebs still in the competition this weekend are star of stage and screen Nigel Harman, The One Show reporter Angela Scanlon, theatre performer Layton Williams, broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon, soap actress Ellie Leach and tennis star Annabel Croft.

As always the celebrity and professional pairings take to the dancefloor hoping they have what it takes to impress the panel and fans.

Every performance will be marked by the Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas before viewers at home vote.

You can watch the series online via the BBC iPlayer.