Big Brother spoilers! Trish branded 'puppet master' as Olivia says sorry

Here’s a spoiler-filled look ahead to tonight’s Big Brother.

Following days of house-dividing drama since Paul’s eviction, Olivia decides to have a heart-to-heart with Trish.

Olivia says: “I do genuinely feel awful for the week you’ve had the past week and I don’t want you to think that I’ve dehumanised you at all.”

“If I’m honest I feel like everybody has dehumanised me,” replies Trish.

Olivia shares: “When you open your mouth in here, you fall victim to other people’s reactions. In this house, the people who don’t say too much are sailing right through…and the people who open their mouth fall victim to that.”

Reflecting on Trish’s argument with Paul the night before his eviction, Olivia laughs: “When I look back on it, I do think it was quite funny when you were like doing the limbo while shouting the word ‘bully’…”

She adds: “You didn’t place a narrative on Paul, I do believe his behaviour has probably placed a narrative on him. I think it’s easy to blame you for that.”

And Olivia admits: “I feel that maybe in the past week I’ve let other people’s opinions guide my judgement and I do feel bad for that…”

Trish responds: “I really genuinely, sincerely accept your apology and it means so much to me to hear that.”

Later on and Trish clashes with Jordan after warning him not to speak to Chanelle.

“You sounded like you were almost trying to pull strings there,” Jordan responds.

Henry quips: “The puppet master is back.”

Jordan then tells Trish: “But also if I wanted to tell stuff to Chanelle, I would do cause I do have that autonomy and Chanelle is a friend.

“So don’t get in my face telling ‘Don’t Tell’.”

Big Brother continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX with all the latest drama.

Two more housemates will be sent home live in Friday’s next eviction as Jenkin, Olivia, Trish, Noky and Chanelle all face the axe.