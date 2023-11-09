The Masked Singer 2023 Christmas special coming to ITV

The Masked Singer will air its first ever Christmas special on ITV1 and ITVX this winter.

In an exclusive Christmas TV special, the acclaimed entertainment show promises to deliver holiday joy as four celebrities don extravagant, festive costumes, aiming to stump both the panel of sleuths and viewers at home.

Host Joel Dommett will dazzle the audience in this one-time event, flanked by his yuletide sidekicks Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

Together, they’re on a mission to reveal the true identities of the stars concealed behind the masks.

With a quartet of celebrities stepping into the spotlight and an equal number of reveals, this episode is a holiday gift in itself, full of surprises and anticipation.

The new Christmas special will follow an I’m A Celebrity themed one-off airing next Sunday night (19 November).

That show will feature another four mystery celebs, who have all previously appeared on I’m A Celeb, singing for the judges who must bid to uncover their identities.

Meanwhile, a brand new series of the main show will make its debut on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

Joel Dommett will once again be back at the helm, ready to showcase a fresh array of whimsical and enigmatic characters on stage, set to confound and captivate the audience as they guess the masked celebrities.

A new lineup of stars aims for a spot in the coveted Masked Singer winners’ circle.

They’ll don the show’s famously outlandish costumes, performing incognito to bewilder the panel and the audience with their hidden identities and vocal performances.

Celebs unmasked in past series have included Nicola Roberts, Jason Manford, Katherine Jenkins, Ne-Yo, Joss Stone, Ricky Wilson and Charlotte Church.