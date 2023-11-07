The Great British Bake Off 2023 returns this evening with a Bake Off classic: It’s Dessert Week!

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return as judges for the weekly instalment of The Great British Bake Off, airing Tuesdays at 8 PM on Channel 4.

Alongside them in the iconic tent will be the show’s hosts, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, bringing their own flavour of fun.

This 2023 season welcomes twelve of the UK’s most talented amateur bakers, embarking on a ten-week quest filled with culinary trials that test their skills in beating, baking, whisking, kneading, and icing.

At the conclusion of each episode, judges Paul and Prue will announce the elimination and the week’s standout baker.

In tonight’s Dessert Week episode, recipes the contestants will be crafting include a classic crème caramel for their Signature challenge, a traditional treacle sponge for the Technical, and a spectacular meringue bomb that conceals an intricately decorated dessert for the Showstopper.

The suspense is high as viewers anticipate who will rise to the occasion as the star baker and who will falter and bid farewell to the competition.

Tune in to Channel 4 at 8PM tonight for a slice of the action and to find out who leaves the Great British Bake Off tent.

In last week’s episode for the first time ever in the series it was Botanical week and the Bakers tackled bakes inspired by nature.

At the end of the sixth episode Noel announced that Josh was the Star Baker and Alison had the difficult job of telling Dana that she would be the sixth Baker to leave the series.

Dana said: “I am just kind of thinking of all the fun that I have had over the last six weeks and that is what I am going to remember! I never thought I would get to Week 6! Bake Off came at just the right moment in my life, and I will never forget the experience. If I could time rewind and do it all again I definitely would.”

Alongside the main show spin-off The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice airs hosted by Jo Brand, airing on Thursday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch and catch up on current and past instalments online from the All 4 player.