Strictly's Amy Dowden returns to screens in Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Amy Dowden makes a welcome return to TV screens tonight (7 November).

The Strictly professional dancer will join best pal and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies on hit BBC Two series, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The pair, who first met when Sara appeared as a contestant on Strictly in 2021, will go head-to-head alongside experts Natasha Raskin Sharp and Steven Moore to see who can uncover the most interesting antiques and make the most money at auction.

On the show, Sara reveals: “Did you know I actually made it my mission to make you my friend?”

Amy responds: “We just hit it off though, didn’t we? We supported each other and I loved seeing you and having our debrief on a Friday in the studio.”

But Sara seems keen to clarify just how important her friendship with Amy means to her, adding: “No, no, no, it wasn’t just… I was making a beeline! I decided that the only person I was really hoping to make friends with that I hadn’t was Amy Dowden.”

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip features duos of well-known personalities traversing the UK with top antiques specialists in search of valuable finds. They compete to see who can make the most profit at auction.

Starting in Jesmond, Amy and Sara journey to Harrogate for their auction climax, rummaging through antique stores in Whitley Bay, Langley Moor, and Hartlepool.

They discover a trove of treasures, including cranberry glass finger bowls, elegant boudoir chairs, Georgian-era shoe buckles, and a collection of bronze dragon heads.

The celebrity friends also experience the revitalized River Tees at Stockton-on-Tees’ barrage. The suspense builds as to whether the Dragon or the dancer will earn the most at the auction finale.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip airs tonight (7 November) at 7PM on BBC Two and iPlayer.