The seventh celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in tonight’s results.

This weekend, with eight couples remaining, the show’s celebrity dancers and their professional partners graced the dancefloor once again.

Their performances aimed to captivate not only the home audience but also the esteemed panel of judges – Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood, who marked all the routines.

This week, the stakes were particularly high as the celebrities were eager to avoid elimination ahead of the much-anticipated Blackpool special next weekend.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results

It was Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Angela Rippon who were in the bottom two this week and it was Krishnan Guru-Murthy who left Strictly Come Dancing.

In the dance off, Both couples performed their routines again, Krishnan and his dance partner Lauren Oakley performed their Samba to Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings. Then Angela and her dance partner Kai Widdrington performed their Paso Doble to Hung Up by Madonna.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Angela and Kai: “Well Krishnan you really upped your game in that dance off, it was magnificent. Angela you nearly lost your supporting leg darling in the kick but you saved it, miraculously. But the couple that I would like to save and go through to Blackpool is Angela and Kai.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Angela and Kai: “To be honest I’ve never been so undecided in my decision, I’ve been going back and forth, back and forth, in the end I’ve decided for fundamentals and technical level so I will be saving Angela and Kai.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Angela and Kai: “Well also I thought both couples danced very well – it was a super dance off, if there is such a thing. But just for the cleaner technique really, and the more recognisable fundamentals, I’m going to save Angela and Kai.”

With three votes to Angela & Kai, they remained in the competition.

However head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Krishnan and Lauren: “Well I picked the person that I felt was more grounded on their feet without any technical errors and I would have saved Krishnan & Lauren.”

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Krishnan said: “Look this has been the most incredible experience. I said it has been life changing and it genuinely has. I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there.

“The thing that has made Strictly reallyspecial is Lauren. She is most incredible teacher, partner, friend.”

Krishnan and Lauren will be joining Fleur East for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday, 13 November at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

The remaining couples take part in the Blackpool special when Strictly Come Dancing returns next weekend on BBC One on Saturday, 18 November at 6:40PM, with the results show on Sunday, 19 November at 7:20PM.