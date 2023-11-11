Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of week eight's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining eight couples performing live once again as they competed to make it through to next week’s Blackpool special.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Krishnan and Lauren
Dance: Samba
Song: Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 25 (5, 7, 6, 7)
Bobby and Dianne
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Ghost of You by 5 Seconds of Summer – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)
Angela R and Kai
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Hung Up by Madonna – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 9, 9)
Nigel and Katya
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)
Ellie and Vito
Dance: Rumba
Song: True Colours by Cyndi Lauper – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Annabel and Johannes
Dance: Samba
Song: Whenever, Wherever by Shakira – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Angela S and Carlos
Dance: Waltz
Song: With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston & Syreeta – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 33 (7, 9, 8, 9)
Layton and Nikita
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Tattoo by Loreen – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10 , 10)
This week’s scores from the judges will be combined with the public’s votes to establish the total rankings.
The two celebrity couples with the lowest scores on the aggregate leaderboard will face the challenge of performing once more in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show.
Don’t forget, Strictly returns on Sunday evening at 7:20PM on BBC One.