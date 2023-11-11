Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of week eight's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining eight couples performing live once again as they competed to make it through to next week’s Blackpool special.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Krishnan and Lauren

Dance: Samba

Song: Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 25 (5, 7, 6, 7)

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Ghost of You by 5 Seconds of Summer – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)

Angela R and Kai

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Hung Up by Madonna – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 9, 9)

Nigel and Katya

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)

Ellie and Vito

Dance: Rumba

Song: True Colours by Cyndi Lauper – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Samba

Song: Whenever, Wherever by Shakira – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Angela S and Carlos

Dance: Waltz

Song: With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston & Syreeta – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 33 (7, 9, 8, 9)

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Tattoo by Loreen – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10 , 10)

This week’s scores from the judges will be combined with the public’s votes to establish the total rankings.

The two celebrity couples with the lowest scores on the aggregate leaderboard will face the challenge of performing once more in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show.

Don’t forget, Strictly returns on Sunday evening at 7:20PM on BBC One.