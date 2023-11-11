Who will leave Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tonight 'revealed' in latest odds

Strictly Come Dancing is back this weekend as the celebrities battle to stay in the competition.

Last week it was Adam Thomas and pro dance partner Luba Mushtuk who left Strictly in the latest dance off.

This weekend, eight will become seven as the remaining celebrity couples dance live for the latest time.

But who will be next to leave and miss out on the Blackpool special?

Ahead of Sunday’s results, it’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy who is being tipped to miss out on the trip to the iconic Tower Ballroom.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, shares: “In the elimination market, Krishnan Guru-Murthy is favourite to be the next celebrity eliminated at 5/6. He’s dancing the Samba to Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings. Has he got what it takes to make it to Blackpool?

“Close behind him is Annabel, she’s priced up at 7/4 to leave on Sunday night. She was third in the leaderboard last week, scoring 35. She is also dancing the Samba, dancing to Whenever, Wherever by Shakira.”

Meanwhile, Ellie Leach is the new favourite to win.

Boswell continued: “In the winners’ market, Ellie Leach is the new favourite to lift the Glitterball trophy. She is coming in at 4/6 now – a huge improvement from when the market first went live, as she was priced at 12/1. She sat at the top of last week’s leaderboard again with a near-perfect score of 39 after blowing the judges away with her slick and stylish American Smooth.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“Nigel Harman’s odds have drifted slightly; he was the number one favourite a few weeks ago, priced up at 7/4, but now he has the odds 10/3. He’s dancing Couple’s Choice to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars.”

The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor on Saturday night when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One from 6:05PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 12 November at 7:20PM on BBC One. As well as the dance off, Sunday will see a special Remembrance Day performance from the professionals and music from Andrea and Virginia Bocelli.