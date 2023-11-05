Adam Thomas speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Adam Thomas has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing in Sunday’s results.

It was actor Adam Thomas and pro dance partner Luba Mushtuk who left Strictly this weekend, the latest couple to be sent home.

The pair had scored 27 points in this week’s Strictly leaderboard, performing a Rumba to Dancing On My Own by Callum Scott.

Speaking after his exit, Adam said: “Seven incredible weeks, what a journey it’s been.

“I honestly thought I was leaving in week two and the fact that I’ve got this far I’m so proud of myself, I’ve had an amazing time from start to finish. I came here to learn how to dance and I’ve learned so much more about myself. The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it’s out of this world I have to thank all these guys up here.

“What a bunch to be on this journey with, I’m just very, very lucky! I know my kids are at home now probably crying, it’s okay – Daddy’s okay!”

Adam added: “I just wanted to teach my kids that it’s not just about winning or losing, it’s about taking part and doing your best. [To Luba] I just want to say thank you to this one and I’m sorry, I wanted to get us to Blackpool!”

Meanwhile Luba said: “Don’t be sorry, you are incredible, I had the best season. Just to get to know you, your family and kids, it’s been much more than just a dance show.”

She encouraged: “You’re the winner of my heart forever and it’s better than a trophy.”

Following their exit, eight celebs remain in the competition.

They are actor Layton Williams, soap actress Ellie Leach, actor Bobby Brazier, tennis star and presenter Annabel Croft, newsreader Angela Rippon, broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, star of stage and screen Nigel Harman and TV presenter Angela Scanlon.

Next weekend will see the pairs battling to win a place at this year’s Blackpool special.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 airs on BBC One.

You can catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.