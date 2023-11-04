Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard! Week 7's scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results from the scoreboard of Week 7 this weekend.

It was Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima who left Strictly last weekend and another celebrity will be sent home in Sunday’s results show.

Tonight, the nine couples hit the stage again, showcasing a fresh dance routine each as they vied for the top spot at the series’ midpoint.

Returning for Week 7 following the Halloween-themed performances, the show reverted to its standard dazzle and elegance.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood were back at their posts, scoring each act on a scale of 40.

At the end of the night, Ellie Leach was on top once again with a near-perfect score of 39 points for her American Smooth to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head, with only Craig holding out from awarding a ten.

At the other end of the leaderboard, Angela Scanlon and Adam Thomas were joint bottom with 27 points each.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard and scores – Week 7

Ellie Leach – 39 points (9, 10, 10, 10) Layton Williams – 36 points (8, 10, 10, 8) Annabel Croft – 35 points (8, 9, 9, 9) Nigel Harman – 33 points (7, 9, 9, 8) Bobby Brazier – 30 points (6, 8, 8, 8) Krishnan Guru Murphy – 29 points (6, 8, 8, 7) Angela Rippon – 28 points (7, 8, 6, 7) Angela Scanlon – 27 points (6, 7, 7, 7) Adam Thomas – 27 points (6, 7, 7, 7)

In Sunday’s results, the judges’ scores from tonight’s dances will be combined with the results of the latest public vote to help determine the bottom two dancers. They will have to dance again for the judges who will decide which one stays and who will just miss out.

Those that make the cut will be just one week away from the show’s upcoming Blackpool special.

Sunday’s show will also see a Afro-Latin festival routine from the Strictly professionals and a music performance by Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson.

