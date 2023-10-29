The fifth celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in tonight’s Halloween results.

This weekend, the celebrity contestants and their pro partners on Strictly Come Dancing graced the dancefloor for the anticipated Halloween special.

Once again the pairings were hoping to impress the the home audience and earn the points of judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

As ever, the two celebrity duos with the lowest combination of judges’ scores and viewer votes found themselves in the dance-off.

This week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results

It was Zara McDermott and Adam Thomas who were in the bottom two this week and it was Zara McDermott who left Strictly Come Dancing this week

In the dance-off, both couples performed their routines again. Adam and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk performed their American Smooth to Magic Moments by Perry Como. Then Zara and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima performed their Charleston to Jeepers Creepers by Al Donahue and his Orchestra in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts and it was a unanimous decision.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Adam and Luba: “For me one couple did remarkably well and nailed that routine. That couple is Adam and Luba.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Adam and Luba: “Well I feel there was definitely a fighting spirit from both couples, I think both couples improved remarkably, they were both stunning, I will save Adam and Luba”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Adam and Luba: “Well it’s not much of a consolation now – but both couples danced very well and both couples put their best foot forward. But for me it was couple that was the best quality – and that couple is Adam and Luba.”

Although her deciding vote was not needed, head judge Shirley said: “I agreed I would have saved Adam and Luba.”

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking after her exit, Zara said: “I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible. Thank you to the judges and my amazing partner obviously.”

Zara and Graziano will be joining Fleur East for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday, 30 October at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

The remaining ten couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 4 November at 7:05PM, with the results show on Sunday 5 November at 7:15PM on BBC One. There will be a performance from Zara Larsson.