'Outrageous' Strictly spoiler 'reveals' who was voted off in Halloween week

The results of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing exit seem to have surfaced online ahead of the official announcement.

The newest episode of Strictly Come Dancing was broadcast on BBC One last night (28 October), with the results scheduled to be unveiled this evening.

But it seems a Strictly spoiler has once again been revealed on social platforms, despite reported attempts to prevent such premature disclosures.

The outcome of the Sunday episode of Strictly, which is pre-filmed, has had a history of leaking before its television broadcast.

In response to the supposed leak, a viewer commented on social media: “Strictly result is as expected but the other couple in the bottom two…outrageous tbh #StrictlySpoiler”

Another shared similar sentiments: “One of them definitely shouldn’t be there this week… it’s a shame this is a ‘popularity contest’ instead of a dancing one”

A third chimed in saying: “Happy with who went out. Not so much with other in dance off…”

The speculated results will be officially revealed during the BBC One broadcast at 7:20PM tonight.

In Saturday’s show’s episode, Ellie Leach stole the show by securing the top spot on the leaderboard with a score of 38 points. She dazzled with her Salsa performance to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor.

Close on her heels was Layton Williams, who was the frontrunner last week. He earned 36 points for his intense Tango performance to Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo.

Meanwhile, Zara McDermott and Krishnan Guru-Murthy found themselves in a precarious position at the bottom of the judges’ rankings. Zara scored 25 points with her Charleston while Krishnan received 27 points for his Viennese Waltz.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Yet, with the audience votes still to be counted, their fate could change, potentially turning the tables.

Tonight’s episode will not only spotlight the elimination but will also showcase a Wednesday Addams-themed dance by the professional dancers and a musical performance by Rick Astley.

The scores given by the judges will merge with the audience votes to decide which two celebrities will dance once more. The decision on who remains will be in the hands of the judges, with Head Judge Shirley Ballas having the decisive vote in any tie-breaker.

Tune in to the most recent Strictly results on Sunday, 29 October, 7:20PM on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.