Here’s your spoiler filled preview from tonight’s Big Brother.

In the current challenge, housemates are vying for the title of the finest kisser in the Big Brother’s Kiss Cam competition.

Their fellow housemates will observe each kiss from the living room and collectively determine who holds the distinction of being the best and most passionate kisser in the house. The chosen individual’s name will then be inscribed on a whiteboard as part of the voting process, with the rule that housemates cannot vote for themselves. The top two kissers will be rewarded with an exclusive luxury evening.

Olivia reacts: “This is embarrassing man, my dad watches this.”

One after another, the housemates take turns entering the diary room to participate in the Big Brother’s Kiss Cam and deliver their most memorable smooch.

Reacting to Henry’s kiss, Matty says: “He’s got great lips… I wanna kiss him after that.”

Jordan comments to Henry when he returns: “You look really good on screen.”

Before Paul’s kiss Olivia says: “This ain’t gonna be passion, this is gonna be pure filth.”

Paul finishes his kiss and says: “Yes! I wanted to keep going.”

Who will win the best kissers in the Big Brother house? Tune in tonight to find out…

Meanwhile, the task ends up causing drama for Paul and Olivia.

Noky reveals that Paul originally voted for Olivia to win best kiss before changing his vote to Tom during the kiss cam task.

In reference to Paul having a girlfriend, Chanelle responds, “I know why he didn’t put any of the girls on.”

Kerry chimes in “In my opinion he’s done too much.” while Olivia insists: “Kerry, it’s never reciprocated by me, is it. I’ve never entertained it.”

Meanwhile Paul complains to Hallie: “I don’t understand why they are getting involved in my s**. My girlfriend is my girlfriend, they don’t know her.”

Don’t miss tonight’s third live eviction of the series. Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.