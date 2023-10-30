Meet the MasterChef: The Professionals 2023 contestants

MasterChef: The Professionals 2023 has arrived on BBC One – meet the contestants taking part!

Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing, renowned chef Monica Galetti and celebrated MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace return for the show’s brand new series.

During the ongoing heats, four fresh and resolute chefs embark on a mission to convince the judges of their skill, dedication, and culinary flair, aiming to secure a spot at the pinnacle of the competition. Their journey begins with the daunting Skills Test, where they must exhibit precision and control.

Following that challenge, they must present two dishes of their own creation in the Signature Menu round. With just two quarter-final berths available, a fierce battle ensues.

Meet those taking part below…

MasterChef: The Professionals 2023 contestants

Note: Information at time of filming

Molly

Molly. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Based in Leeds, Molly, at 27, has progressed from her humble beginnings working in kitchens at the age of 12 to running her own private hire business alongside her partner, Charlotte. Molly’s culinary expertise blossomed as she honed her skills in local French Bistros, and more notably at Kendell’s Bistro in Leeds.

This journey culminated in her establishing byMölly, a private chef company that offers personalized culinary experiences.

Lauren

Lauren. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Lauren, 29, a classically trained chef from Mitcham, Surrey, has left an indelible mark in the event catering sphere over the past seven years in London. With her roots at Westminster Kingsway College, she carved her niche at renowned establishments like 34 Mayfair and Bakkavor Foods.

Currently, Lauren channels her talent into Harry’s Kitchen, a prominent party design and catering venture based in London.

Joaquin

Joaquin. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Hailing from Venezuela, Joaquin, 28, transitioned to London’s culinary stage in 2017 and swiftly established himself in the city’s restaurant scene. With a foundation from Instituto Culinário de Caracas, he showcased his culinary prowess at Venezuela’s premier restaurants before diving into London’s vibrant food scene at Camino.

Today, he holds the reins as a Sous Chef at Club Gascon, a distinguished Michelin-starred French establishment.

Evelina

Evelina. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Lithuanian native Evelina, 28, ventured to Scotland in 2013, embarking on a journey to master the culinary arts. After earning her SVQ in professional cookery, she quickly rose through the ranks of Aberdeen’s dining establishments, notably leading the kitchen at Craftsman Company.

Her passion now unfolds at Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, a Michelin-starred haven, where she serves as a Chef de Partie.

Jeany

Jeany. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Jeany, a Senior Sous Chef of 31 years, bridges the Isle of Man’s tranquil landscapes with Belfast’s bustling culinary scene. Growing up in a large Belfast family, Jeany’s passion was ignited early on. Her culinary acumen, sharpened by her NVQ, found expression in Belfast’s finest establishments like The Merchant Hotel. Presently, she crafts exquisite dishes at A Peculiar Tea.

Ola

Ola. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Originating from Edo State in Nigeria, Ola’s culinary aspirations brought him to the UK 13 years ago. Today, at 33, he masterfully weaves Nigerian flavors into the fine-dining scenes of prestigious establishments and sporting venues.

Ola’s remarkable journey began at the United Nations Restaurant in Nigeria, and has since flourished, with him currently leading as Head Chef at a renowned member’s restaurant under Compass Group in Kent.

Ieuan

Ieuan. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Welsh-born Ieuan, now 26, has dedicated over a decade to the culinary world, making significant inroads in high-end pub restaurants. Educated at Crosskeys College and University College Birmingham, Ieuan has graced kitchens like The Foxhunter and Pennyhill Park.

Currently, he lends his expertise as a sous chef at The Castle Inn, Chippenham, impressing patrons with his masterful creations.

James

James. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

James, 29, based in North London, uniquely straddles the worlds of Michelin-grade kitchens and street food. Although initially trained in Politics and Sociology, James’s true calling was in the culinary world.

He’s served at acclaimed restaurants like Soho House before launching a hybrid Art gallery-restaurant and a dedicated street food venture, Hash Hut. As CEO, James currently helms Hash Hut while also catering to private clientele.

Cameron

Cameron. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Nestled in the Scottish Highlands, 25-year-old Head Chef Cameron has dedicated his life to the culinary arts of his coastal town, Mallaig. Hailing from a family of restaurateurs, he not only heads the kitchen at their establishment, the Cornerstone, but also works closely with his mother and brother, who manage the front of house.

Cameron’s culinary journey began at the young age of 17, and over the years, he honed his skills under the tutelage of renowned chefs Donald Mclean and Gary Phillips. His passion even took him to acclaimed venues like The Kitchin and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Today, Cameron cherishes his family life with his partner and toddler son while running the Cornerstone’s kitchen.

Catrin

Catrin. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Hailing from Sweden and now based in London, 31-year-old Head Chef Catrin is a force to reckon with in the Central London culinary scene. Her early training in Culinary Arts and Meal Science at Örebro University set the foundation for her burgeoning career.

Eager to expand her horizons, Catrin moved to London in 2013, where she expertly navigated both corporate culinary roles with the Citi Group and elite stints at Michelin-starred establishments like The Goring Hotel. Presently, she lends her expertise to Bartlett Mitchell caterers, while enjoying city life with her husband, Josh.

Himanshu

Himanshu. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

24-year-old Himanshu, a Chef de Partie, brings a blend of international flavors from New Delhi and Dubai to London’s prestigious private members’ club in Mayfair. Born and bred in New Delhi, Himanshu’s culinary journey took him from the classrooms of the International Institute of Hotel Management to the kitchens of Five Palm in New Delhi and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Dubai.

Now residing in East London, Himanshu continues to dazzle patrons at Annabel’s, blending his rich heritage with the vibrancy of London’s culinary scene.

Dara

Dara. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

From the vibrant city of Limerick, Ireland to the serene surroundings of Hampshire, 24-year-old Sous Chef Dara has woven an inspiring culinary tale. The New Forest became his second home at 16, as he embarked on a culinary journey fueled by a family legacy in the hospitality industry.

An apprenticeship at Brockenhurst College set him on a path that led to culinary adventures at The Wykeham Arms in Winchester and Queen’s Hotel in Portsmouth. Now showcasing his skills at 36 on the Quay, Dara is determined to make his family proud as he competes in the coveted MasterChef: The Professionals.

Cristina

Cristina. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Hailing from the vibrant city of Recife in North-Eastern Brazil, 51-year-old Head Chef Cristina once walked the financial corridors as an accountant. However, a bold move to the UK two decades ago marked a transformation in her journey, trading ledgers for ladles. Cristina now crafts culinary wonders in South-East London, where she shares a home with her wife.

Her culinary prowess was sharpened at the esteemed Leith’s School of Food and Wine and Westminster Kingsway College. Cristina’s versatile skills have graced event catering giants like Rocket and Spook. Today, as the Group Head Chef at Camm & Hopper, she continues to impress with her fusion of Brazilian flair and British finesse.

Tommy

Tommy. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

27-year-old Head Chef Tommy carries a decade’s experience, seasoned with classical training and stints at award-winning UK restaurants. Recently, the call of home brought him back to Bristol, where he cherishes family life with his girlfriend, Courtney, and their young son in Weston-super-Mare.

Tommy’s culinary journey sprouted at Thornbury Castle, meandering through the Michelin-starred kitchens of Five Fields and The Frog by Adam Handling. Now, he brings his expertise to The Ethicurean in Bristol, where his classic techniques meet modern gastronomy.

Charlie

Charlie. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Starting in the bustling kitchens at just 14, Head Chef Charlie, now 22, has spent nearly a decade mastering the culinary arts across Devon and Cornwall. Liskeard is now home, where he resides with his wife, Leah. His academic culinary journey began at Cornwall College, after which he graced esteemed establishments like The Elephant and The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth.

Currently, Charlie’s culinary magic unfolds at The Sardine Factory in Looe, where regional flavors dance under his expert touch.

Rosie

Rosie. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Rosie, the 34-year-old Chef Patron, infuses her unique blend of international and local experience at her café in Rye, The Fig. Residing in Romney Marsh with her toddler, her culinary story began post-university as a chalet chef amidst the snowy peaks of the French Alps.

Rosie’s return to Kent saw her gather valuable experience in local diners before she ventured into her entrepreneurial dream by opening her café. While formal culinary schooling eluded Rosie, hands-on experiences, including a significant stint at the Michelin-starred The Fordwich Arms, have been instrumental in shaping her kitchen expertise.



MasterChef: The Professionals airs on BBC One and iPlayer.