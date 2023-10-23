Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has opened up about her recent tearful appearance on the show.

Fans had taken to social media over the past week to ask if Dianne was okay after appearing emotional in last weekend’s episode.

She was seen hugging celeb partner Bobby Brazier closely and saying: “He has just been a massive rock this week, so thank you.”

Dianne Buswell. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Dianne has now addressed the speculation, revealing to fans that her father in Australia is unwell.

“I thought I would be very upfront and honest with you all,” the performer said in a YouTube video. “Last week I got some news about my dad’s health and I won’t go into detail, but obviously that affected me”

She continued: “Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing so I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that.”

Dianne went on to reveal that plans for a family Christmas in the UK had been cancelled and she was now planning to travel home to Australia at the end of the year.

She added: “There is a little road ahead for my dad but I believe 100% he is going to be fine and we are all going to get through it together.

“My dad is the sweetest, kindest man you’ll ever meet and the one thing he really wants is for me to keep going, to keep on dancing my little heart out and doing what I love because that makes him the absolute proudest.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.

Dianne and Bobby sailed through to this weekend’s Halloween special after scoring 32 points for their Viennese Waltz.

