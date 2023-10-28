Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Halloween live show.

Up to this point, four couples have bid farewell to the competition. Tonight the remaining dancing duos graced the stage with a fresh array of mesmerizing ballroom and Latin routines.

In what is regarded as the spookiest event of the Strictly Come Dancing calendar, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman took the helm as hosts for this year’s Halloween Special.

The couples still vying for the coveted title embraced the Halloween spirit, stepping onto the dancefloor with the aim of leaving a lasting impression on the judges: Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Tonight’s Strictly spoilers!

In tonight’s show it was Ellie Leach who topped the leaderboard, scoring 38 points after bringing the Latin heat with a Salsa to Murder On The Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Just behind her was last week’s scoreboard leader Layton Williams who scored 36 points for his passionate Tango set to Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo,

Landing in the bottom two of the judges’ leaderboard were Zara McDermott who had 25 points for her Charleston dancing to Jeepers Creepers by Al Donahue and his Orchestra, and Krishnan Guru-Murthy who had 27 marks for a Viennese Waltz to Kiss From A Rose by Seal.

They’re at risk of facing the dance off where last week it was Eddie Kadi who left Strictly Come Dancing.

However votes from the viewers could well take them out of danger and change everything.

Other performances tonight included Adam Thomas bringing a touch of nostalgia with a American Smooth to Magic Moments by Perry Como and Annabel Croft injecting intensity with a Tango, dancing to the iconic Need U Tonight by INXS.

Zara McDermot & Graziano Di Prima. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Angela Rippon brought a playful flair with the Charleston, Angela Scanlon added drama and power to the night with a Paso Doble, Bobby Brazier infused the dance floor with energy as he cha-cha-ed to Come-On-A-My-House by Della Reese. Finally, Nigel Harman rocked the stage with another Cha Cha to I Was Made For Lovin’ You by KISS.

The total judges’ marks from tonight will be combined with the results from the latest public vote.

As the ever two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves in the dance-off and having to perform again in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

Who was your favourite on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend? Tweet us @tellymix!

Strictly returns Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:20PM.

The results show commences with an enchanting routine, drawing inspiration from Wednesday Addams, and features the talented Strictly professionals. Additionally, the legendary music icon, Rick Astley, will deliver a captivating musical performance.