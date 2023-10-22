Eddie Kadi speaks out after being voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Eddie Kadi has spoken out after his exit from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

It was comic Eddie Kadi and dance partner Karen Hauer who left Strictly on Sunday night, the fourth couple to be sent home.

Speaking after his departure, Eddie said: “I’ve really enjoyed this, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do – I love dancing. This has been the highest moment of my career – it’s the happiest I’ve ever been, but not just for me – my family – my little baby girl is at home doing the Men in Black dance.

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer; Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“More importantly, this little African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine. Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presenting, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most importantly.

“Even more importantly this wonderful Queen [to Karen], there are two parts to this show – we want to entertain, I believe that God has brought this to me, I just want to make people happy and this gem over here has kept me happy – I love you so much God bless you.”

Karen told Eddie: “You are a treasure, I’m going to miss you [to Eddie] – well I’ll see you tomorrow! We’re going to take up Congolese dancing. I just want to thank you so much for being so positive and bringing such light and smiling, just a beauty to all of us, I want to thank you so much.”

Following their exit, eleven celebs remain in the competition.

They include Love Island star and presenter Zara McDermott, who was in the dance off against Eddie, soap actress Ellie Leach, actor Adam Thomas, sports star Annabel Croft and The One Show reporter Angela Scanlon.

Joining them are musical theatre star Layton Williams, newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy and actress Amanda Abbington, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, star of stage and screen Nigel Harman, and journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon.

Strictly 2023 airs on BBC One.

You can catch up on the series via the BBC iPlayer.