Tonight's Big Brother spoilers as Jordan makes a confession

In tonight’s spoiler filled look ahead to Big Brother, Jordan makes a confession about one of his fellow housemates.

This evening’s episode sees Jordan confiding in Trish about his feelings.

Jordan remarks: “I had a really good day. I think I clarified things for myself, not just with Henry but with other people in the house too.”

Trish inquires: “like?”

Jordan shares: “Guess.” He then whispers to Trish, “Matty.”

A few moments later, Trish asks, “Crush or friendship?”

Jordan responds, “I don’t know…”

Tune in tonight to see what Jordan has to say about Matty.

Meanwhile this evening, housemates take part in a food task.

Chanelle, Jenkin, and Tom take on the roles of employees at Big Brother’s Foul Fast Food, assigned to serve unappetizing fast-food concoctions to their fellow housemates. The rest of the house must consume their takeaway entirely, with a smile, as “customer satisfaction is the number 1 priority at Big Brother’s Foul Fast Food.”

Successfully completing the challenge without complaints will earn them a tasty takeaway.

Tom delivers Olivia and Trish Blazing Burgers to the bathtub. Dylan remarks: “that’s gonna burn if you don’t eat it fast.”

While struggling with her meal, Olivia comments: “I’m really, really struggling” and then exclaims, “I’M SO HAPPY!”

Later, as Henry and Paul await Tom to bring their food order, Henry is heard repeating the mantra: “I’m at Claridge’s, I’m at Claridge’s, I’m at Claridge’s.”

Paul replies: “I don’t even know where that is, but I’m there too.”

In his usual food critic manner, Henry ironically notes: “that’s ****ing lovely… it’s really well balanced, texturally so interesting.”

Elsewhere, this evening sees the latest live eviction as either Henry or Zak become the second housemate to be evicted.

Big Brother 2023 continues at 9PM tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will front the live show.